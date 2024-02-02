DiGiorno's Super Bowl Stunt: A 'Doink' Could Win You a Pizza

As the fervor of the Super Bowl approaches, fans across the nation gear up, fine-tuning their game day menus with the quintessential wings, nachos, and pizza. This year, the stakes are higher, and the excitement of the game is twofold, especially when kickers gear up for field goals. DiGiorno, known for its scrumptious frozen pizzas, has stirred the pot by offering a rather unique promotion - fans stand a chance to win a free pizza if a kicker manages to hit the goalposts, a phenomenon colloquially known as a 'doink', during the Super Bowl.

A Friendly Tête-à-tête

My introduction to this exhilarating promotion came through a casual conversation with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, who I fondly refer to as 'good friends'. As an ardent Dallas Cowboys fan, my familiarity with them has bred a sense of camaraderie. Burkhardt and Olsen, integral parts of the FOX crew, covered an impressive nine Cowboys games in the 2023 season, etching their names into the annals of sports broadcasting.

The 'Doink' Incident

One moment that stands out from their coverage is the memorable incident involving rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey. Aubrey, who had a flawless record of not missing a field goal all season, had his kick blocked after Burkhardt and Olsen scrutinized his perfect record on air. This incident, ironically humorous in retrospect, became a focal point in my conversation with Burkhardt and Olsen.

The DiGiorno Promotion

During our discourse, Burkhardt and Olsen shared the alluring details of the DiGiorno promotion. Fans, eager to participate and possibly win a free DiGiorno pizza, can delve into the specifics of this promotion. The offer hinges on the exhilarating contingency of a field goal hitting the upright or crossbar. As a gesture of inclusivity, fans can also partake in a free-to-play prediction contest, with a shot at winning lucrative cash prizes.