Diablo IV Celebrates Lunar Awakening Event with Special Bonuses and Rewards

Blizzard Entertainment, the creator of the popular game Diablo IV, is set to launch an exclusive event called Lunar Awakening in celebration of the Lunar New Year. The limited-time event, running from February 6 to February 20, will offer players an immersive gaming experience, filled with unique bonuses, rewards, and activities.

Lunar Shrines: The Heart of the Event

One of the key features of the Lunar Awakening event is the introduction of Lunar Shrines. These shrines, distinctively decorated with a Dragon motif, are scattered across the game's landscape, including in dungeons and the overworld. Players can find and activate these shrines to receive a 50% bonus to experience points (XP), a 30% increase in movement speed, and other buffs. Furthermore, the shrines provide Ancestors Favor reputation, a new currency introduced exclusively for the event, which players can redeem for Lunar Renewal themed rewards.

Lunar Night Market: A Hub for Rewards

Another exciting addition is the Lunar Night Market, situated in the Northern section of the town of Ked Bardu. This market is where Ying-Yue, the event's leader, resides. Here, players can exchange their hard-earned Ancestors Favor reputation for unique rewards. During the event, Nightmare Dungeon Sigils may come with an Ancestor's Favor dungeon affix, leading to only Lunar Shrines spawning in that dungeon and a 10% bonus Glyph XP upon completion.

New Bounties and Cosmetic Rewards

The Lunar Awakening event also brings new themed Whisper bounties and cosmetic rewards, with a total of 10 Ancestor's Favor reputation levels to be earned. To add to the festive atmosphere, Tejal's shop will offer event-themed garments to dress up player characters. This event is not just about levelling up and gaining rewards but also about immersing oneself in the festive Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Diablo IV team invites all players to partake in the Lunar Awakening event, promising a unique gaming experience brimming with excitement and rewards. The event is set to commence on February 6 and promises to bring a fresh wave of thrill to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms in Diablo IV.