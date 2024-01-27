Diablo 4 Season 3 Faces Backlash Over New Seneschal Construct Pet

Season 3 of the popular game Diablo 4 is facing significant backlash from its player community, with the newly introduced Seneschal Construct pet at the heart of the controversy. The dissatisfaction has been widely voiced on various platforms, including Reddit, where users have expressed their frustration with the season, with one user, 'colorsplahsh', branding it as "unredeemable".

The Seneschal Construct Pet: A Contentious Introduction

One of the major points of contention is the Seneschal Construct pet. The pet has been criticized for its lack of damage output, lack of buffs, and inability to be customized or named. Additionally, the requirement for players to grind through dungeons that intentionally slow progress in order to achieve upgrades for the pet has added to the disgruntlement.

Player Expectations vs Reality

Feedback from the community indicates that players expected the Seneschal Companion to autonomously handle minor enemies and offer player buffs. Instead, they found a pet that was often not visible during combat and did not assist with loot collection, leading to widespread disappointment.

Blizzard's Response and Potential Changes

The negative response from the community is significant and has led to speculation that Blizzard will soon address these concerns. Many believe that an upcoming Campfire Chat will be used as a platform to discuss potential changes and improvements for Diablo 4 Season 3. As the discontent continues to grow, the development team's response to the feedback is eagerly anticipated by the player community.