DHS Utilizes Usability Testing to Enhance Customer Experience

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has embraced usability testing to enhance their customer experience (CX) objectives. This strategy involves observing real users as they interact with a website, application, or product, with the aim of improving its functionality. Dana Chisnell, who has been the executive director of CX at DHS since 2022, noted a void in such testing within the department, which boasts over 260,000 employees.

Streamlining Services

The DHS aims to make services more efficient and reduce the amount of time the public spends filling out DHS forms and surveys. In 2022, the department realized its goal of reducing the public’s paperwork time by 20 million hours, a target established by Chief Information Officer Eric Hysen. This initiative was a part of the Paperwork Reduction Act, and usability testing was instrumental in achieving this goal.

Usability Testing Kit

In a bid to enable employees to conduct these tests, the DHS has made a ‘usability testing kit’ available on its website. The kit underscores the need to perceive user errors as design flaws rather than user mistakes, thereby further emphasizing the centrality of usability testing in their operations.

Looking Forward

The DHS has set ambitious goals for the future, aiming to reduce an additional 10 million public burden hours and revamp 75% of internal DHS forms by fiscal 2024. Hysen has issued a directive that all DHS information collection requests must undergo usability testing. Non-compliant requests will be rejected unless there are emergency circumstances. Chisnell maintains that the success of usability testing hinges on the involvement of stakeholders and garnering cross-functional support to ensure that practical recommendations are implemented.