BNN Newsroom

Dhanush’s ‘Captain Miller’ Opens Strong, Earns Rs 8.65 Crores on Day One

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Dhanush’s ‘Captain Miller’ Opens Strong, Earns Rs 8.65 Crores on Day One

Amid a busy Pongal weekend for Tamil cinema, Dhanush’s action drama, ‘Captain Miller’, has proven its mettle, earning a robust Rs 8.65 crores on its debut day. The film, directed by Arun Matheswaran, managed to captivate audiences despite going head-to-head with Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan.’

Impressive Opening Amidst Stiff Competition

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Captain Miller’ registered an overall occupancy of 40.99% in Tamil, 6.92% in Hindi, and 7.94% in Kannada. The film’s opening figures might not have eclipsed the Rs 9.7 crores opening of Dhanush’s previous outing ‘Vaathi,’ but the positive word of mouth and the forthcoming Pongal weekend suggest a promising run.

Positive Reviews Drive Box Office Success

The film’s success is underpinned by the widespread commendation of Dhanush’s performance. Notably, the film’s leading lady, Priyanka Mohan, has also been lauded for her portrayal of Velmathi. Critics and viewers alike are hailing ‘Captain Miller’ as one of Dhanush’s best performances to date.

A Trilogy in the Making

Further stirring the pot, director Arun Matheswaran has indicated that ‘Captain Miller’ is the first installment in a planned trilogy. The prospect of a prequel and sequel has added another layer of intrigue to the film’s narrative, potentially boosting its long-term box office prospects.

While ‘Captain Miller’ continues to enthrall audiences, it faces competition from a slew of other releases, including Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif’s ‘Merry Christmas,’ and Venkatesh Daggubati’s ‘Saindhav.’

While 'Captain Miller' continues to enthrall audiences, it faces competition from a slew of other releases, including Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram,' Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas,' and Venkatesh Daggubati's 'Saindhav.'

