Devils Prepare for Final January Game Against Lightning Amid Music Buzz

As the icy winds of January usher in the final face-off for the month, the New Jersey Devils are steeling themselves against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM ET, the game will be showcased on MSGSN2 and Bally Sports Sun, with the sonic backdrop of the game available on Devils Hockey Network via Audacy.

Setting the Rink Ablaze

The Devils approach this game with a sense of anticipation that permeates the community. As they prepare to meet their adversary, fans are reminded of the community rules - maintaining clean language, extending respect to fellow fans by avoiding personal attacks, and steering clear of illegal streams of the game, thus preserving the sanctity of the sport.

Teams at a Glance

The Devils, who are yet to taste victory against the Lightning this season, are bracing for an intense encounter. Their last meeting culminated in a nail-biting 4-3 overtime win for Tampa. The Lightning, still basking in the afterglow of a triumphant 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes, are set to bring their A-game. With Nikita Kucherov collecting three points and Andrei Vasilevskiy making 17 saves, they pose a formidable challenge for the Devils.

A Note on the Sidelines

The Devils' preparation for the game has been fraught with challenges. Head Coach Lindy Ruff was notably absent from practice after a puck-induced injury, and Erik Haula stepped out for personal reasons. However, these obstacles are unlikely to dampen the team's spirits as they gear up for the final showdown of January.

