BNN Newsroom

Deutsche Bahn Eyes Channel Tunnel Routes Amid High-Speed Rail Expansion

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
Deutsche Bahn Eyes Channel Tunnel Routes Amid High-Speed Rail Expansion

Deutsche Bahn (DB), the German state-owned railway company, has rekindled its ambition to launch train services through the Channel Tunnel, answering the growing demand for international passenger rail services and aligning with the global shift towards eco-friendly transportation options. This aspiration comes in the wake of Getlink’s plan, the operator of the Channel Tunnel, to double the number of high-speed rail services from London in the next decade.

Reviving the Trans-European Connection

DB had previously mapped out plans to operate high-speed ICE trains from Frankfurt to London, passing through cities such as Cologne, Brussels, and Lille. However, these plans were derailed due to disputes over safety requirements. Currently, travelers journeying from Germany to London need to switch trains in Brussels, a process that could become obsolete should DB’s plans come to fruition.

A Challenge to Eurostar’s Monopoly

Eurostar’s long-standing monopoly on Channel Tunnel routes could be unsettled as Getlink aims to introduce more high-speed rail services from London. These services potentially include routes to Cologne, Frankfurt, Geneva, and Zurich. To facilitate this expansion, Getlink is accelerating the renovation of safety infrastructure and ensuring compatibility with a wider range of operators’ trains.

Technical Requirements and Safety Measures

DB’s aspiration to run its ICE trains directly to London relies heavily on the approval of their operation in Belgium, northern France, and England. This approval is dependent on the routes and trains being equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS), a unified rail safety system deployed across Europe. This system is pivotal in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of trains throughout the continent.

In conclusion, DB’s reaffirmed interest in Channel Tunnel routes and Getlink’s ambitious expansion plans signify a transformative phase for high-speed rail travel in Europe. Should these plans materialize, travelers could enjoy more direct, faster, and environmentally-friendly connections between major cities, reshaping the landscape of European travel.

BNN Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

