Deuces Rising Project in St. Petersburg Moves Forward with Notable Subsidy

In a significant move towards the revitalization of a historic Black corridor in St. Petersburg, the Deuces Rising development project is slated to advance. Initially stalled due to escalating costs and soil contamination, the project has now received a substantial public subsidy. The city's commitment to breathing life into this culturally significant area is reflected in the subsidy of nearly $500,000 per unit for the 24 townhomes planned.

Advertisment

City Council's Go-ahead

The St. Petersburg City Council approved a $13 million proposal from Horus Construction Services and a $6 million inter-fund loan to finance the project's hefty $19.1 million cost. This level of subsidy is unusually high compared to other projects, underscoring the city's determination to rejuvenate the area. The land, purchased by city officials in 2007, has since remained undeveloped and contaminated.

Project Scope and Concerns

Advertisment

Notably, the project's costs do not incorporate the initially planned commercial space, and the entrepreneurial incubator component has been discarded. Critics have expressed concerns about the sustainability of such spending. However, federal funding has somewhat alleviated the city's financial strain. The townhomes, priced between $220,000 to $320,000, will be offered to families earning below certain income thresholds.

Preparation and Future Plans

Before construction can commence, remediation of the site's contaminated soil is mandatory. The city envisages a 30-year affordability mandate but has yet to establish the terms of sale. Despite opposition regarding the cost, the city council voted 5-2 in favor of funding the project, aiming to initiate construction within the next three months.