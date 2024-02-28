Dettol's Skincare Masterclass with Ini Dima-Okojie Unveils Secrets to Radiant Skin

Moderated by Ini Dima-Okojie, Dettol Skincare's new brand ambassador, and media personality Kaylah Oniwo, a significant masterclass focused on the essentials of skin health recently took place. Esteemed professionals like Dr. Uju Rapu, CEO of Bel Fiore Medical, Cosmetic Scientist Hilary Taiwo, Psalmuel Josephs, and CEO of NUBAN Beauty, Stella Ndekila, shared their expertise, underscoring the importance of maintaining healthy skin.

Expert Insights on Healthy Skin

The masterclass, designed to educate on the best practices for skin care, featured a panel of renowned experts. Dr. Uju Rapu, known for her medical approach to skin health, emphasized the importance of understanding one's skin type. Hilary Taiwo, a cosmetic scientist, delved into the science behind skincare products, while Psalmuel Josephs and Stella Ndekila shared practical tips on daily skin care routines and the importance of selecting quality products.

Key Takeaways for Skin Care Enthusiasts

Participants left the masterclass armed with knowledge on how to maintain their skin's health effectively. Key advice included the necessity of hydration, the benefits of regular exfoliation, and the importance of sunscreen. The experts also highlighted the role of a balanced diet in skin health, advocating for a holistic approach to skincare.

Implications for the Skincare Community

This masterclass, by combining the expertise of industry professionals with the outreach of well-known personalities like Ini Dima-Okojie and Kaylah Oniwo, plays a crucial role in educating the public on effective skincare. It's a testament to the growing emphasis on wellness and beauty education, reflecting a broader trend towards informed consumerism in the beauty industry.

The event not only provided attendees with practical knowledge but also highlighted the importance of leveraging expert advice for skin care. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, such educational initiatives are invaluable for consumers seeking to make informed decisions about their skincare routines.