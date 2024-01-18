Detroit's Wayne County Criminal Justice Center Nears Completion

The Wayne County Criminal Justice Center in Detroit, a long-awaited project of Dan Gilbert's real estate firm Bedrock, is on the verge of completion. The substantial completion, achieved at the end of December, signifies that at least 98% of the construction work has been completed. Despite several months of delay due to unfinished work such as wall repairs and security enhancements, the complex is set to be handed over to Wayne County by the end of the month.

Advertisment

Tug of War Over Project Completion Status

Last fall, a dispute arose between Bedrock and county officials over the project's completion status. The initial deadline was missed, leading to a disagreement. Despite the challenges, the project has progressed steadily, with the new complex set to include a 2,280-bed jail, a juvenile detention facility, a criminal courthouse, and offices for the sheriff and prosecutor staff.

Planning a Coordinated Move

Advertisment

Wayne County isn't taking the transition lightly. The county has strategically engaged consultant Tamara Knapp and Oneida Solutions Group to assist in the transition. The goal is to begin the relocation of inmates and staff in June, ensuring a seamless move into the new facility. Additionally, the county has deviated from their traditional in-house management approach for existing facilities, contracting Friedman Real Estate Services for property management of the new complex.

Cost Overruns and Unresolved Matters

The project's cost has surged from an anticipated $533 million to a staggering $616 million. Bedrock, however, has committed to covering cost overruns beyond the county's cap of $380 million. The additional expenses incurred by the county include change orders, construction of a utility station, and the buyout of a parking fees collection deal. As the complex nears completion, one matter remains unresolved - the decision on public and juror parking fees at the new complex.