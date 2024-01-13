en English
Detailed Report Unveils Property Transactions in Three Counties

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
In an expansive and detailed report, a compilation of 40 property transactions has been recorded across Cheshire, Hillsborough, and Sullivan counties. The transactions, which took place up until December 29, 2023, provide a glimpse into the real estate landscape in these regions, with a variety of property types changing hands.

Methodology and Exclusions

The report documents the date of the deed and the purchase price, which is calculated based on the real estate transfer tax paid. However, it is important to note that not all transactions are included. Sales of specific mobile homes, property exchanges in divorce settlements, and trusts are excluded from this report. This methodology ensures that the data presented is a representative sample of standard property transactions in the region.

Variety of Property Types

The recorded transactions encompass a range of property types, showcasing the diversity of the real estate market in these areas. The list includes one-family residences, two-family residences, pasture, mixed-use properties, and residential open land. These property types cater to a variety of lifestyle choices and investment opportunities, making the region a dynamic and attractive real estate market.

Notable Transactions

Among the transactions, several stand out for their notable purchase prices. A one-family residence at 58 Forest Road in Acworth, for example, sold for $300,000. Another at 7 Bible Hill Road in Claremont fetched $325,000, while a one-family residence at 141 Endicott Road in Newport commanded a price of $540,000. Furthermore, a significant sale was recorded at 107 River Road in New Ipswich, where a trust acquired property for $734,266. The list also includes the transfer of a mobile home in Winchester for $160,000 and the sale of open residential land in Washington for $395,000. These transactions reflect the robust nature of the real estate market in these regions.

Meanwhile, in East Kingston, NH, a total of 2054 properties were sold, with some of the top neighborhoods being High Street Neighborhood, Old Ferry Road, Mount Washington, South End, and Plum Island. This data further enriches our understanding of the regional real estate dynamics and trends.

Olalekan Adigun

