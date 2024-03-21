Destinations International Announces 2024 Annual Convention in Tampa: Register Now for Early Perks

Destinations International (DI), the global leader in providing resources and networking opportunities for destination organizations, convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), and tourism boards, is thrilled to announce the opening of registration for its 2024 Annual Convention. Taking place from July 16-18, 2024, in Tampa, FL, USA, this event is set to offer unparalleled insights and networking opportunities for professionals in the destination marketing and management sector. The convention is a must-attend for those looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving tourism industry.

Early Registration Benefits

Following an unprecedented turnout at the 2023 convention, which saw record attendance and a complete sell-out, Destinations International is encouraging interested parties to register early. Early registrants will benefit from exclusive pricing options, available only for a limited time. This early bird offer is an excellent chance for industry stakeholders to secure their spot at what promises to be an insightful and enriching event, packed with opportunities to learn from and network with peers from around the globe.

Additional Events in Tampa

In addition to the Annual Convention, Destinations International is also opening registration for the Visitor Services Summit and the Summer CDME (Certified Destination Management Executive) Courses, both taking place in Tampa. The Visitor Services Summit, happening on July 16, provides valuable strategies for enhancing visitor experiences, while the CDME Courses, from July 13-16, offer advanced education in destination management and leadership. These events represent strategic opportunities for professionals to deepen their understanding and skills in key areas of tourism management and leadership.

For those interested in learning more about the 2024 Annual Convention or Destinations International, detailed information can be found by visiting their website. Attendees are encouraged to stay informed on all of Destinations International's events by checking their official site regularly.