Designer Purse Bingo: An Evening of Fun and Philanthropy

In an invigorating blend of entertainment and philanthropy, the Designer Purse Bingo event is set to occur on the first Thursday of each month for the forthcoming three months, promising an evening of thrilling competition and enticing rewards. This unique event offers participants the opportunity to win designer Coach purses through a game of bingo or choose cash prizes instead.

Playing the Game

Every player is entitled to play ten games for a nominal fee of $25, with each round offering six cards. This setup increases the probabilities of bagging a win, making the event more exhilarating. The event reaches its climax with a special 'Coverall' game. Participants who wish to indulge in this challenging game must cover all numbers on their bingo card to claim a victory, with a hefty payout of 70%. However, the 'Coverall' game entails an additional $5 to partake.

Fundraiser for a Noble Cause

This spirited bingo event extends beyond sheer amusement. It serves as a vital fundraiser for the 'Women of Song' Choral group, a 501c3 Non-Profit organization known for its volunteer members ranging from 20s to 80s. These dedicated women perform free concerts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas, enriching the local cultural scene.

Event Details

The next round of this event is slated to take place at the cherished Fat Pants Brewing in Eden Prairie. Attendees can make their payments at the door starting from 6:15 PM, and the bingo games kick-off at 7 PM, ensuring an evening brimming with excitement and camaraderie.