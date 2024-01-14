en English
BNN Newsroom

Desert of Malibu’s Astonishing Comeback Secures St Catherine Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
In a breathtaking display of resilience and prowess, Desert of Malibu clinched the $1.4-million St Catherine Cup feature race at Caymanas Park. The American-bred chestnut mare overcame a shaky start, where she reared up and nearly unseated her rider, to surge past her rivals and clinch a remarkable victory.

Rough Start, Stellar Finish

The five-year-old, trained by Gary Subratie, initially trailed the pack after her difficult start. However, in a demonstration of sheer determination, she managed to rebound, outpacing competitors to secure a narrow victory over Madelyn’s Sunshine. The gripping race, an Open Allowance for three-year-olds and upward, spanned six furlongs and was clocked at 1:12.3.

Dane Dawkins: The Guiding Hand

Dane Dawkins, Desert of Malibu’s jockey, played a crucial role in the mare’s success. Despite the early hiccup, Dawkins skillfully guided her to victory, marking her sixth win on home soil. However, her official record states five wins from six starts due to a previous disqualification. Emperorofthecats claimed the third spot, with a significant gap behind the frontrunners.

Double Victory for Cunningham and Roman

On the same racing card, trainer Carlton Cunningham and jockey Raddesh Roman shone with double victories in different races. The sporting event promises more exciting races in the coming weekend.

In related sports news, St Catherine High School emerged victorious in the Youth Football League Junior Cup Under-13 Kingston Regional title. They topped the league with 10 points, edging out Norbrook Strikers by a single point. The Junior Cup moves next to the Manchester Regionals on January 20.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

