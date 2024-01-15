Derby City Council Green-lights New Council Homes Development

The city of Derby will soon be home to a new development of 36 council houses, a decision approved by Derby City Council. The homes are set to be constructed in the region of Normanton, situated next to Akaal Primary School. The council-owned site will see a blend of one-, two-, and three-bedroom bungalows, each featuring a communal landscaped garden. The council has made a concerted effort to ensure that these homes will be suitable for a wide range of tenants, including the elderly and those with reduced mobility.

Accommodating the Diverse Needs of Residents

Among the 36 bungalows, three have been designed to be fully adaptable and accessible for wheelchair users, reflecting the council’s commitment to inclusive housing. The development is a strategic move to address the pressing need for affordable housing in the area. Derby Homes will manage the development on behalf of the council, with the project’s completion slated for late 2025.

Strategic Location and Community Engagement

The chosen site for this development is located to the south of Grange Avenue, with access from Blackmore Street. This is a revision from the initial proposal which planned for access from Woodroffe Walk, a decision that was rebuffed by the local community. The strategic location near Sunnyfields Extra Care Court offers added value, providing a smooth transition for residents who may in the future require extra care facilities.

Optimal Use of Council Land

The decision to construct these homes has been praised by Labour councillor Shiraz Khan. He highlighted the project’s optimal use of council land and its significant contribution to the area’s affordable housing stock. The commencement of construction is anticipated in the near future, marking a crucial step forward in addressing the housing needs of Derby’s diverse population.