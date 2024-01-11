Deputy Dyke Proposes Legislative Change Empowering Parishes in Waste Disposal

In an attempt to break the monopoly in waste disposal and foster competition, Deputy John Dyke has proposed a legislative change in waste management. The proposal, originally suggested by Deputy Carl Meerveld, seeks to amend the parochial waste law and grant parishes more freedom in selecting waste disposal sites.

Breaking the Monopoly

The proposed amendment is aimed at dismantling the monopoly created by the States’ Trading Supervisory Board’s (STSB) designation of waste sites. With the proposed changes, parishes could potentially select alternative waste disposal sites, provided they are approved by Environmental Health. The move is seen as one that could foster competition and provide parishes with more autonomy in managing their waste.

Emerging Waste Processing Techniques

Deputy Dyke also highlighted an innovative approach to food waste processing – the use of black soldier fly larvae. This technique could be a cost-effective solution for processing food waste, offering a potential alternative to the current method of mechanical separation and transportation to an off-site treatment facility.

STSB’s Response to the Proposal

Despite the proposal’s emergence, the STSB claims it was not consulted before the requete was filed, learning of its existence only after its publication on the States’ website. Furthermore, the STSB noted that many parishes had not been actively involved in discussions about the proposed changes. As it stands, food waste is processed at a waste transfer station, where it is separated from plastic bags and then transported to a treatment facility near Basingstoke.