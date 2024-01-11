en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Deputy Dyke Proposes Legislative Change Empowering Parishes in Waste Disposal

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:14 am EST
Deputy Dyke Proposes Legislative Change Empowering Parishes in Waste Disposal

In an attempt to break the monopoly in waste disposal and foster competition, Deputy John Dyke has proposed a legislative change in waste management. The proposal, originally suggested by Deputy Carl Meerveld, seeks to amend the parochial waste law and grant parishes more freedom in selecting waste disposal sites.

Breaking the Monopoly

The proposed amendment is aimed at dismantling the monopoly created by the States’ Trading Supervisory Board’s (STSB) designation of waste sites. With the proposed changes, parishes could potentially select alternative waste disposal sites, provided they are approved by Environmental Health. The move is seen as one that could foster competition and provide parishes with more autonomy in managing their waste.

Emerging Waste Processing Techniques

Deputy Dyke also highlighted an innovative approach to food waste processing – the use of black soldier fly larvae. This technique could be a cost-effective solution for processing food waste, offering a potential alternative to the current method of mechanical separation and transportation to an off-site treatment facility.

STSB’s Response to the Proposal

Despite the proposal’s emergence, the STSB claims it was not consulted before the requete was filed, learning of its existence only after its publication on the States’ website. Furthermore, the STSB noted that many parishes had not been actively involved in discussions about the proposed changes. As it stands, food waste is processed at a waste transfer station, where it is separated from plastic bags and then transported to a treatment facility near Basingstoke.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
17 seconds ago
Global Renewable Energy Capacity Surged by 50% in 2023, IEA Reports
In a remarkable stride towards sustainable energy, 2023 marked the fastest pace of growth in global renewable energy capacity in two decades. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported a staggering 50% increase, bringing the total capacity to nearly 510 gigawatts. The expansion was predominantly fueled by solar photovoltaic (PV) installations, contributing three-quarters of the global
Global Renewable Energy Capacity Surged by 50% in 2023, IEA Reports
IT Professional Wins 'Dream Home' in Al Ansari Winter Promotion 2023
41 seconds ago
IT Professional Wins 'Dream Home' in Al Ansari Winter Promotion 2023
Philippines Sees Unemployment Rate Drop Due to PBBM's Economic Policies
46 seconds ago
Philippines Sees Unemployment Rate Drop Due to PBBM's Economic Policies
Dandadan Chapter 137: Unraveling the Mysteries of Zuma Unji and His Role in Momo's Escape
21 seconds ago
Dandadan Chapter 137: Unraveling the Mysteries of Zuma Unji and His Role in Momo's Escape
Madras High Court Dismisses AIADMK Expelled Leader's Appeal
29 seconds ago
Madras High Court Dismisses AIADMK Expelled Leader's Appeal
Queensland's Shark Control Measures Result in Over 700 Marine Animal Deaths in 2023
38 seconds ago
Queensland's Shark Control Measures Result in Over 700 Marine Animal Deaths in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
BioArctic AB's Partner Eisai Awaits EMA's SAG Review for Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab
2 mins
BioArctic AB's Partner Eisai Awaits EMA's SAG Review for Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab
Inconsistencies in Ahed Tamimi's Allegations Questioned
3 mins
Inconsistencies in Ahed Tamimi's Allegations Questioned
January Transfer Window: Football Clubs Gear Up for GFF Elite League Season Six
3 mins
January Transfer Window: Football Clubs Gear Up for GFF Elite League Season Six
Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Naqvi Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations
4 mins
Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Naqvi Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations
Tug of War in Florida Legislature Over Controversial Teen Labor Bill
5 mins
Tug of War in Florida Legislature Over Controversial Teen Labor Bill
SuperSport Secures Rights to Broadcast AFCON Tournament, Challenges New World TV's Exclusivity
5 mins
SuperSport Secures Rights to Broadcast AFCON Tournament, Challenges New World TV's Exclusivity
Creeslough Unveils Community Links Hub: A Symbol of Resilience and Unity
6 mins
Creeslough Unveils Community Links Hub: A Symbol of Resilience and Unity
Identity Theft and Harassment: The Cost of Holding China Accountable?
6 mins
Identity Theft and Harassment: The Cost of Holding China Accountable?
Philippines Roundup: Feast of the Black Nazarene, Midterm Polls, Health Funding, and More
8 mins
Philippines Roundup: Feast of the Black Nazarene, Midterm Polls, Health Funding, and More
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
2 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app