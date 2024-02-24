Dennis Quaid Raises Alarm Over Solar Storm Threat in Tucker Carlson Interview

Imagine a world plunged into darkness, not for hours, but indefinitely. This isn't the plot of a new science fiction movie but a real threat actor Dennis Quaid discussed with Tucker Carlson, shedding light on the potential catastrophic effects of a severe solar storm on Earth's electrical grid and infrastructure. In a conversation that veered into areas often relegated to the domain of scientists and emergency preparedness experts, Quaid's warning is a stark reminder of our planet's vulnerability to the whims of the sun.

Advertisment

The Stark Warning

During the interview, Quaid emphasized the dire consequences of a Geomagnetic Disturbance (GMD), capable of devastating the planet's electrical grid. Such a calamity could lead to the failure of transportation, communication, food supply, and water provision systems. Quaid didn't mince words when he warned that over 90 percent of the population could perish within a year following such an event. The interview also touched on the vulnerability of the U.S. power grid to EMP attacks by terrorists, which could have similar devastating effects.

Quaid pointed out that countries like China and Russia have taken significant steps to safeguard their infrastructure against these threats, in stark contrast to the U.S. During the Trump administration, efforts to protect the grid were stymied by regulatory agencies under the influence of energy lobbyists. Quaid suggested that the installation of protection relays, at a cost of about $100 billion, could prevent such catastrophic outcomes by protecting transformers from being destroyed by a solar storm.

Advertisment

The Science Behind the Threat

The potential for a catastrophic solar storm isn't science fiction; it's a well-documented scientific concern. A report by NASA confirmed an extremely strong X6.3 solar flare emitted by sunspot AR3590, which poses risks to radio communications, power grids, navigation signals, and space assets. Further exacerbating these concerns, the British Geological Survey's recent publication, "Will 2024 be the Year of the Aurora?", discusses the impact of solar storms on Earth's geomagnetic field, which can lead to geomagnetically induced currents that overload transformers, disrupt power grids, pipelines, and railways.

These scientific reports underscore the urgency of Quaid's message, highlighting the reality that Earth's electrical grid could indeed be threatened by increased geomagnetic activity, particularly with the expected surge in 2024.

Advertisment

Looking Forward

Quaid's call to action is clear: the U.S. must prioritize the protection of its electrical grid and infrastructure against geomagnetic disturbances and EMP attacks. The cost, though steep at $100 billion for protection relays, pales in comparison to the potential loss of life and collapse of society as we know it.

As we advance further into an era where our reliance on technology is ever-increasing, the need to safeguard against these existential threats becomes more critical. The conversation initiated by Quaid with Tucker Carlson serves as a wake-up call, urging public awareness and action to mitigate the risks of a catastrophic solar storm. The question now is, will we heed this warning, or will we remain unprepared for a disaster that could set humanity back to the dark ages?