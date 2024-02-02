Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan Expels 50 Members

In a significant move, the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) Central Evaluation Committee in Taiwan has expelled 50 members from its ranks. Among the ejected figures are Julian Kuo, a former legislator, and Lin Yu-hung, a prominent agricultural blogger. The action was taken in response to these individuals contravening party rules by endorsing other political parties during election campaigns or due to their involvement in MeToo sex scandals.

Integrity Under Scrutiny

The committee's decision is rooted in the conduct of these members during the 2022 local elections and the 2023 presidential and legislative elections. Despite some members preemptively announcing their departure from the DPP, the committee chose to officially end their association. This move signifies the party's commitment to a high standard of integrity and reinforces its stance against rule violations.

Notable Exclusions

Julian Kuo had distanced himself from the DPP and departed the party last year after expressing public criticism. His termination marks the end of his formal affiliation with the party. Lin Yu-hung, another high-profile figure, was expelled following accusations of concocting death threats amidst a scandal revolving around government-funded egg imports. Other expelled members include Hung Chih-kun, Tsai Mu-lin, and Chen Yu-hao, who were embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct.

Additional Measures

As part of the party's disciplinary actions, Chou Yu-hsiu, a former aide and ex-deputy head of the DPP's youth branch, was also expelled. His expulsion followed his nomination by the Taiwan People's Party for this year's elections. In addition to the expulsions, the DPP also suspended 37 members for a duration of one year. This move underscores the party's strict adherence to its guidelines and its zero-tolerance policy for infringements.

At the helm of these disciplinary actions, the committee's chairman, Lai Jui-lung, reiterated the party's uncompromising stance on rule violations. He appealed for unity among party members and emphasized the need to safeguard Taiwan's cherished values of freedom, democracy, peace, and prosperity. This call to unity holds particular relevance in the face of new challenges that emerged in the aftermath of the January 13 presidential election.