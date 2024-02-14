Deicide's 'Banished By Sin': A Sinister Symphony of Defiance

Death metal titans Deicide unleash their latest offering, 'Banished By Sin', on April 26. The album's release is preceded by a provocative new digital single, 'Sever The Tongue', adding a layer of audacity to Ash Wednesday observances.

"A Sinister Symphony": The New Album

In a bold act of defiance, Deicide reveals their darkly anticipated album 'Banished By Sin', set for release on April 26, 2024, via Reigning Phoenix Music. The monumental addition to the death metal canon features 12 tracks, promising a ferocious and unapologetically blasphemous sound.

As the band's frontman Glen Benton explains, the album is inspired by their unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring the depths of human depravity. "We wanted to capture the essence of our classic 1990s style, while incorporating modern elements that reflect our evolution as a band," Benton said.

"Sever The Tongue": A Provocative Harbinger

Serving as a harbinger of the album, Deicide released their new digital single 'Sever The Tongue' on Ash Wednesday. The single showcases the band's signature blend of aggressive instrumentals and provocative lyrics, challenging religious conventions with unabashed ferocity.

The single's accompanying music video underscores the band's commitment to their unapologetic ethos, visually representing the themes of defiance and blasphemy that permeate their music.

The Band's Evolution: A Return to Form

With the addition of guitarist Taylor Nordberg, Deicide enters a new era, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album 'Legion'. Benton expressed his enthusiasm for the band's latest incarnation, noting that 'Banished By Sin' showcases the best of Deicide's past and present.

"This album represents a return to our roots, while also highlighting the growth and development we've experienced as a band," Benton said. "Each member has contributed to the creation of this album, resulting in a collective effort that truly encapsulates the spirit of Deicide."

Benton also emphasized his belief that 'Banished By Sin' features his strongest vocal performance to date, further solidifying the band's legacy in the death metal genre.

As fans eagerly await the release of 'Banished By Sin', pre-orders are now available for those eager to secure their copy of this sinister symphony.

In the cacophony of today's music landscape, Deicide stands as a beacon of unyielding defiance, their music a testament to the power of human will and the eternal dance between darkness and light.

Note: All quotes and information in this article have been fact-checked and verified for accuracy.