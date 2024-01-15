en English
BNN Newsroom

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since January 1st has prompted controversy and investigation. Despite suffering complications from prostate cancer surgery, Austin remains actively engaged in his duties, participating in planning strikes against Iran-allied Houthi militants in Yemen while hospitalized.

Austin’s Continued Engagement Amidst Hospitalization

According to national security spokesperson John Kirby, Austin’s engagement in his duties has not waned despite his hospitalization. His involvement in the planning and decision-making processes, even while receiving treatment and physical therapy, underscores his commitment to his role. Austin has been in routine communication with President Joe Biden, highlighting the non-stop nature of national security work that doesn’t always require the physical presence of cabinet officials.

Controversy Over Delayed Disclosure

Despite Austin’s continued engagement, the Pentagon’s delay in disclosing his hospitalization has sparked controversy. The lapse in communication when Austin transferred his authority to his second in command, without promptly informing her, while in the intensive care unit has led to calls for investigations and accountability. The Pentagon is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding these communication failures and the process involved, assuring that this is not the standard procedure to be followed.

President Biden’s Support Amidst the Situation

President Joe Biden continues to support Austin amidst the situation. Despite the criticism over the lack of disclosure about Austin’s hospitalization, Biden expressed confidence in the Defense Secretary. Kirby confirmed that Austin is in good condition and his doctors believe he may need additional care and physical therapy. There is no specific date for his release from the hospital, but daily updates will continue to be provided.

BNN Newsroom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

