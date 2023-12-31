en English
BNN Newsroom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends Convocation of Tezpur University

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:38 am EST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends Convocation of Tezpur University

Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, graced the convocation ceremony of Tezpur University in Tezpur, Assam, highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering academic dialogue and recognizing student achievements in the region. This visit is a part of his official engagements and underscores the country’s higher education and defence landscape’s importance.

Convocation Ceremony at Tezpur University

The minister attended the 21st convocation of Tezpur University where a total of 1,355 students received degrees and diplomas. This included 785 postgraduate degrees, 432 undergraduate degrees, five PG diplomas, and 100 PhD degrees. Additionally, 23 students were awarded gold medals for their outstanding performance. The ceremony was conducted in both physical and online modes, reflecting the changing dynamics of education in the pandemic era.

University’s Future Endeavours

Tezpur University, established by an act of the Indian Parliament in 1994, is one of the northeastern region’s prominent institutions for higher education. During the ceremony, the university announced its plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Army to offer a basic course in Chinese language, indicating a strategic shift in defence training. Moreover, the institution is considering the establishment of a Department of Defence Studies and collaboration with defence forces for geospatial research and strategic mapping in Indo-China border areas.

Rajnath Singh’s Participation

Rajnath Singh’s participation in the university’s convocation is significant. As a political figure and the Defence Minister, his presence may also address educational advancements and national security issues. Convocation ceremonies are significant events in India, where students are awarded their degrees. The participation of political figures and ministers in such events is not uncommon, and it often underscores the government’s support for educational institutions and its commitment to regional development. His visit to Tezpur University is a testament to this commitment.

BNN Newsroom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

