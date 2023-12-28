Deconstructing Women Leadership: The Glass Cliff and the Quest for Authenticity

From the boardrooms of Fortune 500 companies to the helm of innovative start-ups, women in leadership roles continue to carve a distinctive path, often navigating a labyrinth of gender norms and bias. A seasoned campaigner in this journey is Sarah Niblock, a Visiting Professor at York St John University, who offers a nuanced perspective on the gender-specific issues faced by women leaders.

Unmasking the Glass Cliff

Niblock’s insights are bolstered by the testimony of Helen MacNamara, former deputy cabinet secretary. MacNamara’s experience, including an incident where she was derogatorily referred to by Dominic Cummings, underscores the challenges women face in reaching and maintaining senior positions. These challenges extend to seemingly mundane yet significant details, such as the design of PPE not being suitable for female bodies.

Research reveals a worrying pattern: women leaders tend to have shorter tenures than their male counterparts, a phenomenon known as the ‘glass cliff.’ This suggests that women are more likely to be appointed to leadership roles in times of crisis and are often dismissed when they cannot turn the situation around.

Authenticity: A Gender-specific Performance

Even when women’s authenticity is celebrated, it is often framed within a gender-specific, socially constructed context. For women leaders, authenticity is seen as an embodied and embedded gender performance. They must deftly balance warmth and caring qualities with firm decision-making – a delicate balancing act that Niblock acknowledges from her personal experience.

The article also spotlights a series of interviews with accomplished women leaders. Kathleen Bodenlos, CEO and Executive Director of the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum of Utah, and real estate maven Heidi Hicks, share their unique career trajectories, challenges, and success traits. They both emphasize the effectiveness of a collaborative and empathetic approach in leadership, challenging conventional male leadership styles.

Creating a Resilient Environment

Addressing these challenges is paramount not only for gender equality but also for maintaining a competitive edge in the global economy. The article calls for businesses and boards to support female talent by recognizing the psychological effort women put into their roles. It lays out action items for male leaders, which include unconscious bias training, creating safe spaces for dialogue, structured mentorship and sponsorship programs, and holding leadership accountable for fostering a resilient environment. The goal is to promote authentic, ethical, and compassionate leadership from both men and women.