en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Deconstructing Women Leadership: The Glass Cliff and the Quest for Authenticity

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:34 am EST
Deconstructing Women Leadership: The Glass Cliff and the Quest for Authenticity

From the boardrooms of Fortune 500 companies to the helm of innovative start-ups, women in leadership roles continue to carve a distinctive path, often navigating a labyrinth of gender norms and bias. A seasoned campaigner in this journey is Sarah Niblock, a Visiting Professor at York St John University, who offers a nuanced perspective on the gender-specific issues faced by women leaders.

Unmasking the Glass Cliff

Niblock’s insights are bolstered by the testimony of Helen MacNamara, former deputy cabinet secretary. MacNamara’s experience, including an incident where she was derogatorily referred to by Dominic Cummings, underscores the challenges women face in reaching and maintaining senior positions. These challenges extend to seemingly mundane yet significant details, such as the design of PPE not being suitable for female bodies.

Research reveals a worrying pattern: women leaders tend to have shorter tenures than their male counterparts, a phenomenon known as the ‘glass cliff.’ This suggests that women are more likely to be appointed to leadership roles in times of crisis and are often dismissed when they cannot turn the situation around.

Authenticity: A Gender-specific Performance

Even when women’s authenticity is celebrated, it is often framed within a gender-specific, socially constructed context. For women leaders, authenticity is seen as an embodied and embedded gender performance. They must deftly balance warmth and caring qualities with firm decision-making – a delicate balancing act that Niblock acknowledges from her personal experience.

The article also spotlights a series of interviews with accomplished women leaders. Kathleen Bodenlos, CEO and Executive Director of the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum of Utah, and real estate maven Heidi Hicks, share their unique career trajectories, challenges, and success traits. They both emphasize the effectiveness of a collaborative and empathetic approach in leadership, challenging conventional male leadership styles.

Creating a Resilient Environment

Addressing these challenges is paramount not only for gender equality but also for maintaining a competitive edge in the global economy. The article calls for businesses and boards to support female talent by recognizing the psychological effort women put into their roles. It lays out action items for male leaders, which include unconscious bias training, creating safe spaces for dialogue, structured mentorship and sponsorship programs, and holding leadership accountable for fostering a resilient environment. The goal is to promote authentic, ethical, and compassionate leadership from both men and women.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zambia's Election Outcome Sparks Controversy: Vice President of Zambia Must Prosper Expresses Disappointment

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unique Real Estate Deal: Waterfront Property Not for Sleeping

By Waqas Arain

Impending Family Reunion Highlights the Power and Perils of Social Media

By Justice Nwafor

Mizzima News Hour: Dec 28 Recap - Weather, History, Sports, and Afghanistan's Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Pope Francis's Approval of Same-Sex Blessings Stirs Global Controversy ...
@BNN Newsroom · 4 hours
Pope Francis's Approval of Same-Sex Blessings Stirs Global Controversy ...
heart comment 0
Diplomacy in the Middle East: A Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Diplomacy in the Middle East: A Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
Pope Francis Cautions Against Dialoguing with the Devil

By Wojciech Zylm

Pope Francis Cautions Against Dialoguing with the Devil
Digital Safety Toolkit for Children’s Mobile Use Launched in Guernsey

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Digital Safety Toolkit for Children's Mobile Use Launched in Guernsey
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation in the Middle East and North Africa

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation in the Middle East and North Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
12 seconds
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
1 min
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
2 mins
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
2 mins
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
7 mins
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
8 mins
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
8 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
8 mins
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
9 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
9 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app