Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts

Dr. Natasha Deshwal, a family physician and the director of the Bedford Basin Women’s Health Clinic, has delved into the intricacies of defining what constitutes a ‘normal’ menstrual cycle. The wide spectrum of symptoms, such as varying degrees of cramping, irregular bleeding, mood swings, weight changes, and acne, underline the challenge in pinning down a typical menstrual cycle for menstruating individuals.

Alleviating Premenstrual Syndrome

The hormonal shifts during the menstrual cycle can give rise to physical, emotional, and cognitive changes. Experts like Dr. Alison Shea, an obstetrician-gynecologist and specialist in reproductive mental health, suggest lifestyle modifications and dietary supplements to mitigate premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms. These symptoms reportedly impact around 90% of individuals prior to their menstrual period. Recommended measures include more physical activity, dietary modifications, and vitamins like B6, calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium. Vitex, also known as chasteberry, is cited as a supplement that can lessen premenstrual irritability and anxiety.

PMS and Beyond: Dealing with PMDD

For those grappling with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a more severe variant of PMS, interventions may involve hormonal or serotonin adjustments under the guidance of a medical professional. These could take the form of birth control, transdermal estrogen, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

Menstrual Health: A Holistic Approach

Taq Kaur Bhandal, a professional with a background in biology and social justice, integrates ancestral knowledge into menstrual health education through her Halifax-based firm ‘I’m With Periods.’ She advocates viewing the menstrual cycle as akin to four seasons and aligns activities with the cycle’s phases to promote holistic health. Tracking menstrual cycles is encouraged to detect recurring patterns and provide empirical data for healthcare professionals.

The article also delves into the societal stigma associated with menstruation, the need for more accessible and affordable period products, and the significance of acknowledging the diverse experiences of menstruating individuals, including those who are non-binary and transgender. The importance of workplace accommodations for those coping with menstrual conditions is underscored.