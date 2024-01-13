en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts

Dr. Natasha Deshwal, a family physician and the director of the Bedford Basin Women’s Health Clinic, has delved into the intricacies of defining what constitutes a ‘normal’ menstrual cycle. The wide spectrum of symptoms, such as varying degrees of cramping, irregular bleeding, mood swings, weight changes, and acne, underline the challenge in pinning down a typical menstrual cycle for menstruating individuals.

Alleviating Premenstrual Syndrome

The hormonal shifts during the menstrual cycle can give rise to physical, emotional, and cognitive changes. Experts like Dr. Alison Shea, an obstetrician-gynecologist and specialist in reproductive mental health, suggest lifestyle modifications and dietary supplements to mitigate premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms. These symptoms reportedly impact around 90% of individuals prior to their menstrual period. Recommended measures include more physical activity, dietary modifications, and vitamins like B6, calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium. Vitex, also known as chasteberry, is cited as a supplement that can lessen premenstrual irritability and anxiety.

PMS and Beyond: Dealing with PMDD

For those grappling with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a more severe variant of PMS, interventions may involve hormonal or serotonin adjustments under the guidance of a medical professional. These could take the form of birth control, transdermal estrogen, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

Menstrual Health: A Holistic Approach

Taq Kaur Bhandal, a professional with a background in biology and social justice, integrates ancestral knowledge into menstrual health education through her Halifax-based firm ‘I’m With Periods.’ She advocates viewing the menstrual cycle as akin to four seasons and aligns activities with the cycle’s phases to promote holistic health. Tracking menstrual cycles is encouraged to detect recurring patterns and provide empirical data for healthcare professionals.

The article also delves into the societal stigma associated with menstruation, the need for more accessible and affordable period products, and the significance of acknowledging the diverse experiences of menstruating individuals, including those who are non-binary and transgender. The importance of workplace accommodations for those coping with menstrual conditions is underscored.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Shooting Incident in Kew Town: Public Urged to Assist Investigation
In a disturbing incident that unfolded on a quiet Friday afternoon in Kew Town Providenciales, a shooting took place that has left one man nursing injuries. The authorities have since embarked on a manhunt to apprehend the culprit and are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in gathering relevant information regarding the shooting. Public Urged to
Shooting Incident in Kew Town: Public Urged to Assist Investigation
Mariska Hargitay Praises Taylor Swift's 'The Man', Shares Views on Gender Roles and Empowerment
2 hours ago
Mariska Hargitay Praises Taylor Swift's 'The Man', Shares Views on Gender Roles and Empowerment
The Evolution of VPNs: From Niche Tools to Mainstream Privacy Solutions
2 hours ago
The Evolution of VPNs: From Niche Tools to Mainstream Privacy Solutions
Archbishop Scicluna's Special Masses: A Journey Through Valletta's Parishes
30 mins ago
Archbishop Scicluna's Special Masses: A Journey Through Valletta's Parishes
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Renewable Energy: The Rise of Efficient Solar Technology
32 mins ago
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Renewable Energy: The Rise of Efficient Solar Technology
Ridgefield Lions Club Welcomes New Members, Continues Community Service Efforts
40 mins ago
Ridgefield Lions Club Welcomes New Members, Continues Community Service Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
5 seconds
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
2 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
3 mins
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
6 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
9 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
13 mins
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
13 mins
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
14 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
16 mins
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
14 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
26 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app