Decoding the 'Marriage Effect' and 'Motherhood Effect' on Women's Workforce Participation

Recent research has unveiled a stark reality underlying women's participation in the global workforce. A comprehensive study spread across 130 countries has distinctly quantified the 'marriage effect' and 'motherhood effect' as two potent factors contributing to the gender employment gap. The study underscores the profound influence of societal and familial roles on women's labor force participation, illuminating the 'cost of love and labor' in stark economic terms.

The Impact of Marriage and Motherhood

The findings of the study reveal that marriage and motherhood significantly diminish the likelihood of women's engagement in the labor force. This impact, however, manifests differently across diverse geographical and economic contexts. The intriguing exploration of the 'marriage effect' and 'motherhood effect' brings to light the intricate dynamics of women's workforce participation and its correlation with personal life choices.

Decoding the Gender Employment Gap

The research utilized GDP per person as a metric, plotted on a logarithmic scale, to delve into the relationship between a nation's economic status and the gender employment gap. The data presented in the form of a country ranking based on the percentage of the gender employment gap attributable to marriage and motherhood offers a compelling narrative. Countries with the lowest GDP per person exhibited a more significant influence of the 'marriage effect' and 'motherhood effect' on women's employment. In contrast, nations boasting the highest GDP per person demonstrated a relatively smaller gap.

Unpaid Caregiving and Women's Employment

The study also underscores the impact of unpaid caregiving on women's labor market participation. Primarily focusing on the United States, it draws on data from the Survey of Income and Program Participation to explore the relationship between caregiving and labor force participation among women. The research unveils the daunting challenges faced by 'sandwich caregivers,' women juggling young children and high-intensity adult care. The lack of institutional support for child and adult care in the United States reverberates through its impacts on family care work and retirement policies.