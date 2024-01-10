en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery

In a groundbreaking study, the English National Health Service (NHS) has shed light on the choices breast cancer patients make regarding their treatment locations for primary surgical resections. The research, conducted using data from the National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service (NCAS) and Hospital Episode Statistics (HES), tracked women diagnosed with breast cancer from January 2016 to December 2018.

Decoding the Factors Influencing Treatment Choices

An array of factors was assessed in the study, including the age, ethnicity, overall health, socioeconomic status, and residence of the patients, as well as the tumor stage. In addition, seven hospital-based factors were considered, all of which could potentially influence a patient’s preference for a particular hospital. These factors encompassed the availability of treatments, the hospital’s reputation in the media, performance ratings, research activities, waiting times for tumor procedures, and re-excision rates.

The Pattern of Patient Mobility

The research revealed that out of 101,750 patients, a staggering one in three bypassed their nearest cancer hospital for their surgery. Patients who were younger, healthier, white, and residing in rural areas were more likely to travel to alternative hospitals. Notably, hospitals that offered specialist breast reconstruction services were more attractive to these patients. Hospitals that had gained a positive media reputation for their cancer specialists also had higher odds of drawing patients.

Bridging the Gap between Perception and Reality

Interestingly, there seemed to be no significant link between patient mobility and the overall ratings of hospitals, their research activities, or the presence of multidisciplinary teams. These findings underscore the need to bridge the gap between the perceived and actual quality of treatment, which is crucial in optimizing patient outcomes in the fight against breast cancer.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
Zomato Launches 'Daily Payouts' to Empower Smaller Restaurant Partners
Zomato, the online food aggregator, has launched a groundbreaking feature titled ‘daily payouts’ to uplift its network of restaurant partners, particularly the smaller establishments. This innovative solution allows restaurant partners who manage 100 or fewer orders a month to receive their earnings daily, in contrast to the conventional weekly payment system. Addressing Financial Challenges The
Zomato Launches 'Daily Payouts' to Empower Smaller Restaurant Partners
IRS Struggles with Tax Return Processing Despite Funding Boost
36 mins ago
IRS Struggles with Tax Return Processing Despite Funding Boost
Judge Judy Sheindlin Returns with 'Judy Justice' Season 3 on Amazon Freevee
48 mins ago
Judge Judy Sheindlin Returns with 'Judy Justice' Season 3 on Amazon Freevee
Chief Minister Lays Foundation for GOR-9: A Leap Towards Improved Government Housing
2 mins ago
Chief Minister Lays Foundation for GOR-9: A Leap Towards Improved Government Housing
Rumer Willis Discusses Alternative Parenting Methods on 'The Village' Podcast
16 mins ago
Rumer Willis Discusses Alternative Parenting Methods on 'The Village' Podcast
Betsey Mauro: A Legacy of Growth at Project SAGE
22 mins ago
Betsey Mauro: A Legacy of Growth at Project SAGE
Latest Headlines
World News
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
1 min
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
2 mins
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
2 mins
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
3 mins
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
4 mins
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
4 mins
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
7 mins
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
7 mins
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
8 mins
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app