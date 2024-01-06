en English
AI & ML

Deciphering AI, ML, and Data Science: Their Roles, Differences, and Impacts on Society

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
Deciphering AI, ML, and Data Science: Their Roles, Differences, and Impacts on Society

In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, three forces are shaping the future: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science. Each of these technologies possesses a distinct role in the digital space and is crucial in various domains. This article delves into the intricacies of AI, ML, and Data Science, exploring their roles, differences, and impacts on society.

Data Science: Extracting Value from Raw Data

Data Science focuses on sourcing, cleansing, and processing raw data to extract meaningful information for analytical purposes. It covers a broad spectrum of operations, including analysis, statistics, mathematics, scientific procedures, and visualization. The skill sets required for Data Science include expertise in Extract, Transform, Load (ETL), SQL, domain knowledge, data profiling, and visualization.

Artificial Intelligence: The Strategy Maestro

AI, on the other hand, is designed to enhance business profits through strategic planning. Its power lies in facilitating textual or spoken responses without the need for explicit programming. AI applications are diverse, ranging from art production, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), online ad targeting, and spam filtering to telecommunications maintenance. AI is not only shaping the future of technology but is also making inroads into our daily lives.

Machine Learning: The Power Behind AI

As a subset of AI, ML is responsible for developing algorithms that produce outputs from inputs. It relies heavily on programming, mathematical skills, and algorithms. ML applications handle a variety of tasks such as fraud detection, spam filtering, traffic prediction, image recognition, and automatic translation. It also powers virtual personal assistants like Siri and Chatbots. The skills needed for ML include Python, mathematical skills, SQL, and data wrangling.

Interconnected Yet Unique

While AI, ML, and Data Science are interconnected, each has unique functionalities. Their roles and applications differ, and they require different skill sets. Embracing these technologies is no longer optional but a necessity in the digital age. Their impact spans across all age groups and industries, making them integral to our modern lives.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

