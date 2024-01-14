en English
BNN Newsroom

Deceptive Marketing Practices: The Rising Exploitation of the Elderly

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
Deceptive Marketing Practices: The Rising Exploitation of the Elderly

With an aging population, instances of elderly individuals falling prey to unscrupulous business practices are on the rise. These seniors are often signed up for services they neither want nor have requested, becoming victims of deceptive marketing. A conspicuous case in point involves a pensioner named Zoe Mtwa who was ensnared into a service she didn’t need, thus accruing a debt of R3,800 to MultiChoice.

Unsolicited Services and Unwanted Debt

Ms. Mtwa, like many others, was tricked into agreeing to an unwanted service, resulting in a heavy financial burden. Her case was eventually resolved following the intervention by a concerned columnist, leading to the dismissal of the responsible agent and assurances from the third-party marketing agency On Air about improved quality control measures.

The Persistence of Deceptive Practices

Despite these reassurances, similar incidents continue to occur, underscoring a persistent problem. It appears that deceptive marketing tactics, particularly those targeting vulnerable seniors, are not being effectively curbed. These practices often result in financial burdens for individuals who are least equipped to bear them.

Regulation and Ethical Standards: Are they Sufficient?

These incidents inevitably raise questions about the effectiveness of regulatory measures and ethical standards in protecting consumers, especially the elderly, from such exploitation. The experience of these seniors, who are pressured into purchasing timeshares and other services, are clear examples of this issue. Not only are they faced with misinformation, rushed contract signings, and a lack of transparency, but their complaints are also often disregarded, highlighting a systemic failure in addressing these problems.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

