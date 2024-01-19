DEC Seeks Angler Input on Potential Fishing Regulations for 2024-2025

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced a public meeting to discuss potential changes to the recreational fishing regulations for the 2024-2025 seasons. The focal point of these deliberations will be two popular species among anglers, the summer flounder, often referred to as fluke, and scup, colloquially known as porgy.

A Hybrid Public Meeting

In an age of digital connectivity, the DEC is leveraging technology to maximize public participation. The meeting, scheduled for January 31, 2024, at 6 p.m., will be held at the DEC's Division of Marine Resources in Kings Park, NY. However, it isn't limited to in-person attendance. The DEC has designed this as a hybrid event, allowing for both physical and virtual participation, thus ensuring a wider audience and a more comprehensive collection of opinions.

Conserving for the Future

The proposed regulatory options aim to address concerns of sustainability. The DEC proposes a reduction in the harvest of summer flounder by 28% and scup by 10%. These potential regulations are not merely arbitrary decisions, but measures carefully calculated to ensure the long-term survival of these species, and by extension, the continued enjoyment of the angling community.

Invitation for Feedback

The DEC is actively seeking input from anglers, the community most impacted by these changes. To facilitate this, they have launched the Recreational Summer Flounder and Scup Feedback Survey. This survey is an opportunity for the fishing community to review the different regulatory options, weigh their pros and cons, and contribute their opinions. By involving those directly affected in the decision-making process, the DEC aims to ensure that the new regulations balance the needs of conservation with the interests of recreational fishing.