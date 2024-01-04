en English
BNN Newsroom

Debate Rages Over Need to Modernize Home Owner Grant in British Columbia

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Debate Rages Over Need to Modernize Home Owner Grant in British Columbia

The province of British Columbia is currently embroiled in a debate concerning the need for a revamp of the home owner grant, a policy instrument established in 1957. Critics argue that the grant, which has a current threshold of $2.15 million applicable to 92% of homes in the province, is outdated and fails to address regional disparities in housing prices.

Is the Grant Outdated?

Those advocating for change suggest that the grant should be made income tested and adjusted in a similar vein to the provincial renters credit program. Michael Geller, a renowned real estate consultant, believes that the focus of the policy should shift towards assisting people in affording down payments, rather than promoting home ownership outright.

Archaic Policy or Needed Support?

Andy Yan, a professor at Simon Fraser University and a housing expert, views the home owner grant as an archaic policy. He advocates for a means-tested approach to level the playing field between renters and homeowners. Yan proposes the possibility of implementing a renters rebate as a more equitable solution.

Pushback from the Ministry of Finance

The 2024 home owner grant offers $570 for homes in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, and Capital Regional Districts, and $770 for homes in other regions of the province. Despite the growing calls for change, the Ministry of Finance has signaled that there are no immediate plans to revise the grant program. This stance has sparked further debate about the future of housing affordability and equity in the province.

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

