DEARI Ignites Dance Floors with Latest Hit 'Feelin'' Through V Records

Electronic music's rising star, DEARI, is once again captivating audiences with his latest release, 'Feelin',' a track that promises to elevate his status in the music world. Released through V Records, 'Feelin'' embodies DEARI's signature groovy and powerful sound, setting a new benchmark for his musical journey. Following the success of his previous hit 'Falling,' which garnered support from renowned DJ Don Diablo, DEARI is on a relentless pursuit to enchant his growing fanbase with a series of dynamic productions.

From Studio to Dance Floor

'Feelin'' is a testament to DEARI's prowess as a producer, featuring enticing vocals, vibrant basslines, and an energetic synth progression that collectively forge an electrifying atmosphere. The track is layered with arpeggiated synths and textural pads, adding depth and dynamism to its sonic palette. With its compelling drops and infectious rhythm, 'Feelin'' is poised to become a staple on dance floors worldwide, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in its lively essence.

A Rising Star in Electronic Music

DEARI's commitment to his craft is evident in every release, each showcasing his distinct style and technical skill. 'Feelin'' is no exception, as it continues to push the boundaries of electronic dance music with its upbeat tempo and captivating melody. DEARI's consistent output of high-quality tracks is rapidly solidifying his position as a must-watch artist in the electronic music scene. With a release schedule brimming with promising new tracks, DEARI is determined to keep his momentum going, ensuring that his name ascends the ranks of producers to watch.

Join the Party

As DEARI continues to innovate and inspire with his music, fans and new listeners alike are encouraged to stay connected through his social media channels. With 'Feelin'' now available on all major online stores and leading streaming platforms, there's no better time to dive into the vibrant sounds of DEARI's latest offering. Listen to 'Feelin'' now and let its refreshing energy and catchy tunes transport you to the heart of the dance floor. This is just the beginning of DEARI's journey, and the future looks bright for this talented producer.

The release of 'Feelin'' marks another milestone in DEARI's career, further showcasing his ability to blend captivating melodies with powerful beats. As the electronic music scene continues to evolve, DEARI's innovative approach and dedication to his art form are setting him apart from his contemporaries. With each new track, DEARI invites listeners to experience the exhilaration of dance music, proving that he is not only a producer to watch but a visionary artist shaping the future of the genre.