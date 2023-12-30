Dean of Jersey Sets Priorities for 2024: Advocating Living Wage, Peaceful Conflict Resolution, and Renewed Faith

The Very Reverend Michael Keirle, Dean of Jersey, has voiced his ambitions for the island in 2024, underscoring the vital need to address the ongoing cost of living crisis and championing the introduction of a living wage. In a recent interview with ITV News, Keirle shed light on several initiatives such as the ‘warm spaces initiative’, which offered complimentary amenities in St Helier church, and underscored the importance of a just and peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel.

Addressing the Cost of Living Crisis and Advocating for Living Wage

Keirle expressed deep concern over the escalating cost of living on the island and advocated for the adoption of a living wage. Such a move, he believes, would significantly improve the living conditions of Jersey’s residents. The Dean’s comments reflect a growing recognition of the economic challenges faced by many island residents and a call for meaningful measures to alleviate the same.

Conflict Resolution and Community Initiatives

Keirle also spoke about the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Drawing from his experiences in the region, he underscored the importance of peace and justice in resolving such long-standing issues. Additionally, he highlighted the ‘warm spaces initiative’ launched at St Helier church in 2023 as an example of the Church’s commitment to the well-being of the island’s inhabitants.

Religious Affiliation and Post-Pandemic Resurgence

In response to recent survey findings indicating a decline in the number of islanders identifying with a religion, the Dean suggested the term ‘religion’ might be less relevant in today’s context than faith or relationship. Despite the challenges faced by churches during the Covid pandemic, including financial strains due to the inability to gather, Keirle reported a resurgence in the Church. There has been a significant growth nationally in the past two years, and post-Covid, a renewed wave of community engagement and worship has been observed.