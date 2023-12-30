en English
BNN Newsroom

Dean of Jersey Sets Priorities for 2024: Advocating Living Wage, Peaceful Conflict Resolution, and Renewed Faith

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:54 am EST
Dean of Jersey Sets Priorities for 2024: Advocating Living Wage, Peaceful Conflict Resolution, and Renewed Faith

The Very Reverend Michael Keirle, Dean of Jersey, has voiced his ambitions for the island in 2024, underscoring the vital need to address the ongoing cost of living crisis and championing the introduction of a living wage. In a recent interview with ITV News, Keirle shed light on several initiatives such as the ‘warm spaces initiative’, which offered complimentary amenities in St Helier church, and underscored the importance of a just and peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel.

Addressing the Cost of Living Crisis and Advocating for Living Wage

Keirle expressed deep concern over the escalating cost of living on the island and advocated for the adoption of a living wage. Such a move, he believes, would significantly improve the living conditions of Jersey’s residents. The Dean’s comments reflect a growing recognition of the economic challenges faced by many island residents and a call for meaningful measures to alleviate the same.

Conflict Resolution and Community Initiatives

Keirle also spoke about the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Drawing from his experiences in the region, he underscored the importance of peace and justice in resolving such long-standing issues. Additionally, he highlighted the ‘warm spaces initiative’ launched at St Helier church in 2023 as an example of the Church’s commitment to the well-being of the island’s inhabitants.

Religious Affiliation and Post-Pandemic Resurgence

In response to recent survey findings indicating a decline in the number of islanders identifying with a religion, the Dean suggested the term ‘religion’ might be less relevant in today’s context than faith or relationship. Despite the challenges faced by churches during the Covid pandemic, including financial strains due to the inability to gather, Keirle reported a resurgence in the Church. There has been a significant growth nationally in the past two years, and post-Covid, a renewed wave of community engagement and worship has been observed.

BNN Newsroom
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

