Dean Keirle’s Vision for Jersey: Addressing Cost of Living Crisis and Advocating Peace

The Very Reverend Michael Keirle, the Dean of Jersey, has projected his ambitions for the island in 2024, with a primary focus on resolving the cost of living crisis and advocating for the implementation of a living wage. In a recent interview with ITV News, Dean Keirle shed light on the Church’s commitment to community well-being, exemplified by the launch of the ‘warm spaces initiative’ at St Helier church.

Addressing Cost of Living Crisis

In the face of an escalating cost of living, Dean Keirle endorsed the adoption of a living wage to improve the living conditions of Jersey’s residents. He emphasized on the urgency to adopt a living wage, which he believes is a critical step towards alleviating financial strain on the island’s inhabitants.

Warm Spaces Initiative

In a display of the Church’s dedication to the community, Dean Keirle cited the ‘warm spaces initiative’ launched at St Helier church in 2023. The initiative offers an open space with free WiFi, coffee, and toast, providing a warm and welcoming environment for residents to connect and engage.

Call for Peace in Israel

Drawing from his past experiences in Gaza during the first intifada, Dean Keirle underscored the importance of a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Israel. He expressed a global desire for peace in the region, advocating for a just ceasefire and a sustainable solution to the conflict.

Church & Community

While acknowledging a decline in religious affiliation among islanders, Dean Keirle offered a perspective that emphasizes faith and community over institutional religion. He noted the growth of the Church nationally and in Jersey, especially post-Covid, as people seek to reengage with community and worship. The interview concluded with a mention of several individuals who were officially recognized by King Charles III for their contributions.