BNN Newsroom

Dean Gaffney’s Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer’s Car, Saved by Medical Exam

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Renowned actor, Dean Gaffney, familiar to audiences for his work on the BBC soap ‘EastEnders’, endured a dramatic encounter on King’s Road in Chelsea, West London, where he suffered a broken collar bone after being hit by a Lamborghini driven by football star, Wesley Fofana. The incident unfolded as Gaffney was attempting to hail a cab, only to be ‘catapulted’ into the air upon the vehicle’s impact.

Details of the Accident

Following the accident, Gaffney was transported to a local hospital for immediate treatment of his injuries. On the scene, Fofana, a 23-year-old French international who plays for a notable football club, was breathalyzed by authorities and passed the test. It was concluded by the officials that Fofana bore no responsibility for the unfortunate incident.

Gaffney’s Response

Despite the serious nature of the accident, Gaffney, a fan of the Brentford football club, managed to retain his sense of humor. He later made light of the situation by jesting about being hit by a player from a rival club. However, Gaffney has remained reticent on the incident that occurred in December 2022, considering it an accident where no one was to blame.

Health Scare & Gratitude

In a separate revelation, Gaffney disclosed that a routine medical examination for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ in 2020 potentially saved his life. The check-up flagged warning signs for bowel cancer, leading to early detection and treatment. He subsequently participated in the all-stars edition of the show in South Africa in 2023 and has since expressed profound gratitude for the medical team’s role in identifying his potentially life-threatening health condition.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

