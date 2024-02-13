Deadpool 3: No Ben Affleck Daredevil Cameo Despite Rumors

February 13, 2024 - The hotly anticipated Deadpool 3 is set to bring back various characters from the Fox-Marvel universe, but one beloved hero won't be making a comeback. Despite rumors of Ben Affleck's Daredevil appearing alongside Jennifer Garner's Elektra, trusted insider Daniel Richtman has confirmed that his Matt Murdock is done for good.

A Multiverse of Marvel Characters

The upcoming Deadpool 3 film has been teasing fans with an array of character cameos from past Fox-Marvel productions. Among the confirmed appearances are Miss Minutes, Colossus, Blind Al, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Dopinder, Yukio, Paradox, and Pyro. Moreover, the trailer hints at the introduction of Lady Deadpool, adding to the excitement.

Unfulfilled Rumors and Dashed Hopes

Previous speculations suggested appearances from the original Fantastic Four cast, Dafne Keene's X-23, the OG X-Men cast, and even Channing Tatum's Gambit. However, it seems that Ben Affleck's Daredevil will not be joining the roster. Richtman's revelation has cast doubt on the rumored cameo, leading fans to accept that the Man Without Fear may not return to the big screen in this iteration.

The Future of Daredevil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) appears to be moving forward with a single Daredevil variant, portrayed by Charlie Cox. Cox's rendition of the character will reprise his role in Daredevil: Born Again and is rumored to make an appearance in Spider-Man 4. With the MCU charting its course, it seems that Affleck's days as the blind superhero are truly over.

As the curtain draws closer to the release of Deadpool 3, fans can look forward to a thrilling mashup of Marvel characters, albeit without Ben Affleck's Daredevil joining the fray. With an ensemble of familiar faces and new additions, the film promises to deliver an action-packed experience for audiences worldwide.