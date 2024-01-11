en English
BNN Newsroom

Deadly Storms Ravage the United States with Tornadoes and Severe Weather

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Deadly Storms Ravage the United States with Tornadoes and Severe Weather

The United States is grappling with an onslaught of deadly storms, characterized by damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rain, and snow, which have placed at least 75 million people under severe weather alerts. The severity of these weather events has claimed at least four lives.

Widespread Impact of the Storms

Reports of tornadoes and blizzards emerged from across the country, disrupting routines, resulting in at least three storm-related deaths. The Eastern Seaboard was particularly affected with heavy rain, flash flooding, and high winds, whereas the Midwest experienced substantial snowfall. The storms’ impact extended to air travel, with over 1,300 cancellations and 8,600 delays reported.

Severe Weather Conditions Across States

In the Northeast, the storm unleashed fierce winds and torrential rain, leading to power outages affecting hundreds of thousands. Flooding, downed trees and power lines led to train service disruptions in New York City. The storm also claimed lives in the South and Midwest, while causing widespread snow and blizzard conditions in various regions. The South is bracing for another severe weather outbreak, with the potential for damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and tornadoes.

Fatalities and Disruptions

At least five people have lost their lives due to the extreme weather conditions, marked by heavy rain, flooding, and winter storms causing widespread damage and disruption. More than 3 inches of heavy rain fell in the Northeast, while up to 30 inches of snow and rare blizzard conditions hit the Pacific Northwest. Power outages further compounded the situation, affecting hundreds of thousands of customers. Over 630,000 households are without electricity, prompting several states to declare a state of emergency. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for more powerful storms, leading to road and air travel disruptions and evacuations in some areas.

BNN Newsroom
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

