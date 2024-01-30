Deadly Border Attack Escalates South Sudan-Sudan Boundary Dispute and Ethnic Tensions

More than 50 individuals, including women and children, were killed in a brutal incident along South Sudan's border with Sudan. This marks the deadliest conflict since 2021 attributed to a long-standing boundary dispute. The tragedy unfolded as armed youth from South Sudan's Warrap State raided the neighbouring Abyei region, resulting in 52 fatalities and 64 injuries. The Abyei area, jointly administered by South Sudan and Sudan, has been a hotbed of repeated clashes over the administrative boundary's location.

The attacks were orchestrated by Dinka youth from Warrap and forces of a rebel leader from the Nuer ethnic group. This incident further intensifies the prevailing ethnic tensions in the region. At least 42 people, including a UN peacekeeper, lost their lives during the confrontations in the Abyei Administrative Area. The fighting erupted between armed Nuer youth residing within Abyei and the local Ngok Dinka youth, leaving 35 people wounded. The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) decried the series of armed attacks, advocating for a swift and comprehensive investigation into the incidents to ensure that the culprits face justice.

Land Dispute Sparks Violence

The violence in the oil-rich region of Abyei - claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan - left at least 52 people dead, including a U.N. peacekeeper, and 64 wounded. The attack's motive is suspected to revolve around a land dispute between Twic Dinka tribal members and Ngok Dinka from Abyei. The assailants were armed youth from the Nuer tribe who migrated to Warrap state last year due to flooding in their areas. The region has been a source of disagreement between Sudan and South Sudan since a 2005 peace deal, and inter-communal clashes have escalated since South Sudan deployed its troops to Abyei in March.

This violence has drawn global attention, with the United Nations and other international bodies calling for calm and a peaceful resolution. The escalating tension and violence in the region pose significant challenges to regional stability and peace, potentially disrupting Sudan and South Sudan's ongoing peace efforts.