DCR Achieves Blue Zones Project-Approved Status in Wellness Drive

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) at the Keoni Ana building in Honolulu has made a significant stride in promoting health and wellness in the workplace. The department has been officially recognized as a Blue Zones Project-Approved worksite, a prestigious certification that honors their dedication towards a healthier work environment.

DCR's Journey Towards Wellness

A journey that began with a Health and Wellness Fair in May 2023, the DCR, previously known as the Department of Public Safety (PSD) until its rebranding on January 1, 2024, has been relentlessly pursuing this goal. Inspired by the RealAge Test data, the employees initiated walking groups and introduced positive changes to their office environment, aiming to achieve the coveted Blue Zones approval.

Blue Zones Project - A Beacon of Health

The Blue Zones Project, spearheaded by the Hawai'i Medical Service Association (HMSA), is a community initiative with a mission to improve the health of Hawai'i's residents. The project focuses on fostering healthy choices by implementing permanent changes to the built environment, policy, and social networks. The certification of DCR thus, signifies their alignment with this mission of wellness.

Leadership Spearheading Health Initiatives

DCR Deputy Director of Administration Melanie Martin, who has been in collaboration with Cyrus Howe of Blue Zones Project Hawai'i since 2018, expressed her pride in the certification. She revealed plans to extend the wellness program across the department's facilities in the islands. The ceremony marking this achievement saw speeches from DCR Director Tommy Johnson, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, and Tia Hartsock, Executive Director of the Office of Wellness and Resilience.

For the DCR, receiving the Blue Zones Project approval is not the end, but rather, the beginning of their journey towards cultivating a healthier workplace.