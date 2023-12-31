DCI Detectives Unearth Counterfeit Educational Material Operation in Nairobi

In a significant stride against counterfeit publications, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in Nairobi apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal printing of four-figure mathematical table covers. The arrests, made on Friday, are part of a concerted effort to curb the proliferation of fake educational materials across the nation.

Unearthing the Counterfeit Operation

The individuals arrested were identified as Jeremiah Esikumo Opati, the owner of the printing machinery, and Muyela Aluta Samuel, who had contracted Opati for the task. The DCI’s investigation led them to a basement printing store owned by Muyela, nestled within the confines of Rahu House on Mfangano Street. Here, they unearthed a printing machine along with templates for the mathematical tables.

Revelation at Manshram Mansion

In a subsequent search of another store owned by Muyela at Manshram Mansion, also located on Mfangano Street, investigators discovered over a thousand copies of the mathematical tables devoid of covers. The uncovered evidence points towards an extensive operation of counterfeiting educational materials.

Detained and Awaiting Arraignment

Currently, the suspects are under detention and await their day in court. The DCI released a statement on Sunday, providing details of the operation and the subsequent arrests. This crackdown on counterfeit publications mirrors the larger economic challenges that Kenya grapples with, including job losses numbering over 70,000, although this figure doesn’t directly tie into the case of fake publications.