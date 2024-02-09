DCDC Embraces Diversity with Paul Taylor's 'Esplanade' in Modern Dance Milestone

In a groundbreaking move, the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC)—a distinguished African American dance ensemble—has incorporated Paul Taylor's acclaimed 1975 work "Esplanade" into its repertoire. This historic achievement marks the first time an African American dance company will perform the celebrated piece, which seamlessly blends everyday movements like walking and falling with the timeless compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach.

A Milestone in Modern Dance

Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC's Artistic Director and daughter of the company's founder, expressed her pride in adding "Esplanade" to DCDC's offerings. The acquisition of Taylor's iconic work represents both an honor and an expansion of the relationship between DCDC and the Paul Taylor Dance Company. As the piece continues to be regularly performed by Taylor's New York-based dance company, its inclusion in DCDC's repertoire symbolizes a significant milestone in modern dance.

The upcoming concert, titled 'In Modern Moves,' pays homage to the genre and features a diverse and impactful program. The centerpiece, "Esplanade," will be accompanied by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Peter Stafford Wilson.

Embracing Diversity and Unconventionality

Blunden-Diggs emphasized DCDC's commitment to diversity and its mission to challenge both its dancers and audiences with unconventional works. By incorporating "Esplanade," DCDC aims to broaden the scope of African American dance and celebrate the influence of Taylor's work within this context.

In addition to "Esplanade," the performance will showcase other significant works by choreographers Talley Beatty and DCDC Senior Artistic Advisor Kevin Ward. Beatty's pieces reflect historical periods such as the Reconstruction and the Great Migration, while Ward's "And Each (*New) Day" draws inspiration from social movements like the civil rights movement.

Cross-Organizational Support and Accessibility

Promoting cross-organizational support, DCDC has partnered with the Dayton Ballet to offer a special discount for patrons attending both 'In Modern Moves' and the Dayton Ballet's "Swan Lake" performances. This collaboration not only fosters artistic relationships but also increases accessibility to diverse dance experiences for the community.

As DCDC takes the stage to perform "Esplanade" and other captivating works, it invites audiences to embark on an enlightening journey through modern dance. By blending historical reflections, social movements, and everyday motions, the company continues to redefine the boundaries of African American dance and captivate global audiences.