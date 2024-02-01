Daytime Emmy Awards Implements Significant Changes in Major Categories

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is set to reshape the landscape of the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards with a series of significant category and rule alterations. Among the major shifts, the Outstanding Younger Performer category has been eliminated, compelling younger actors to vie for recognition within the traditional lead, support, or guest categories.

Transformation of the Younger Performer Category

Since its inception in 1985, the Younger Performer category has witnessed numerous transformations. Its age limit, originally set at 25, was lowered to 21 in 2021, and further reduced to 18 in 2022. Last year, the award was won by General Hospital's Eden McCoy for her role as Josslyn. The category, initially gender-specific, embraced a gender-neutral stance in 2020, eliminating separate awards for male and female performers.

Restructuring of Daytime Program Host Category

Besides the dissolution of the Younger Performer category, NATAS has also decided to bisect the Daytime Program Host category into two separate entities: Daytime Personality-Daily, and Daytime Personality-Non-Daily. This move aims to accommodate hosts, co-hosts, and correspondents from entertainment news and legal/courtroom programs, rendering them eligible in both categories depending on their airing schedules. However, it also prevents them from clinching two Emmys for the same role.

Further Changes and Call for Entries

Further modifications include merging two writing categories for non-fiction, thereby creating a fresh category titled 'Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program.' The promotional announcement category has also been removed. With these changes in place, NATAS has opened the Call for Entries for the upcoming awards. To streamline the process, off-list credits must now be submitted at the time of entry, ushering in a staggered late credit fee structure and eliminating the provision for late credit additions post-ceremony.