David Casstevens: Renowned Sports Writer Passes Away at 77

David Casstevens, a luminary in the realm of sports journalism known for his lyrical approach to storytelling and an aversion to clichés, has passed away at 77 following a prolonged battle with COVID-19. His illustrious career spanned five decades and seven newspapers, including a noteworthy stint at The Dallas Morning News.

A Career Marked by Distinction

Casstevens' work was a testament to his dedication and talent. His contributions to sports journalism were recognized at local, state, and national levels, earning him a plethora of awards. But his acclaim went beyond the world of sports. He was loved for his ability to weave tales around not just sports personalities and events, but also the quirkiest aspects of life. This capability became particularly prominent in his later years when he returned to his native Fort Worth.

A Unique Style, A Memorable Persona

Among his peers, Casstevens was known as a casual and lyrical writer who had no pretenses. His lack of ego, a trait that set him apart in a profession often marked by self-promotion, endeared him to many. He was part of a celebrated trio of columnists at The Dallas Morning News, where he worked alongside Blackie Sherrod and Randy Galloway, each lauded for their distinct writing styles.

Remembering a Multifaceted Life

Casstevens had a unique approach to sports writing, choosing to highlight the human interest aspects rather than the competitive minutiae of the games. But his interests were not confined to the written word. He was a man of diverse pursuits, including lending his voice to a church choir and a barbershop quartet.

He leaves behind his loving wife, three children, four stepchildren, and two grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled to take place at the Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth. His absence will be felt not just by his family, but by the entire sports journalism fraternity and the countless readers who found joy in his words.