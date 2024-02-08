Dark Comedy 'Oh, Mary!' Offers a Fresh Perspective on Mary Todd Lincoln's Life

In a daring departure from historical accuracy, Cole Escola's 'Oh, Mary!' made its grand entrance at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on January 26, 2024, with the official opening night on February 8. The dark comedy stars Escola as a wildly fictionalized version of Mary Todd Lincoln, who finds herself suffocated and miserable in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

The play masterfully employs the lens of an idiot to explore the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, presenting a unique and thought-provoking perspective.

A Shimmering Spectacle of Absurdity

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, 'Oh, Mary!' is a furious whirlwind of absurd humor and crude jokes, with moments so outrageous they border on the grotesque. In one particularly memorable scene, Mary, played by Escola, drinks paint thinner, vomits it up, and then proceeds to drink the vomit again. Despite the shock value, the production maintains a balance between its deranged humor and the pursuit of legitimate theater.

The fast-paced script, combined with impeccable comedic timing, keeps the audience engaged throughout the 80-minute runtime. While the show is filled with laughter, it also reveals deeper emotional layers involving the characters played by Conrad Ricamora and James Scully.

Escola's Tour de Force

Despite the talented cast, which includes Bianca Leigh, Tony Macht, Hannah Solow, and Peter Smith, Escola's Mary Todd Lincoln remains the undeniable centerpiece of the production. The character is portrayed as a former cabaret star, unconcerned with her children and married to a potentially gay Abraham Lincoln.

The play eventually culminates in a cabaret performance that showcases Escola's exceptional comedic and performance skills. The result is a 'work of deranged beauty' that ensures nobody in the cast looks down on their character or the material.

A Fresh Perspective on History

While 'Oh, Mary!' may not be for the faint of heart, it offers a fresh and unique perspective on a historical figure often overlooked in favor of her more famous husband. By examining Mary Todd Lincoln's life and dreams through the lens of an idiot, the play invites its audience to question the conventional narratives surrounding this enigmatic figure.

As the curtain falls, it becomes clear that 'Oh, Mary!' is more than just a dark comedy filled with absurd humor. It is a poignant exploration of the human condition and a reminder that even the most seemingly insignificant lives have the potential to captivate and inspire.

In the end, 'Oh, Mary!' is a testament to the power of storytelling and the limitless possibilities of the theater. It serves as a reminder that sometimes, the most unexpected stories are the ones that resonate the deepest.