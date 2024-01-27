Darius Fulghum Prevails Over Alantez Fox, Maintains Undefeated Streak

In the realm of professional boxing, Darius Fulghum has managed to maintain his unbeaten streak. He triumphed against Alantez Fox in a 10-round super middleweight fight, which was part of the undercard for the Jaime Munguia-John Ryder event held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Despite the lackluster nature of the bout, Fulghum prevailed by landing over 100 more punches than his opponent, according to unofficial punch statistics.

A Bittersweet Victory

While Fulghum's victory is a testament to his skill and determination, the match was met with criticism and disapproval from the audience. The bout was marred by a series of clinches and wrestling, leading to a surge of boos from the crowd. Nevertheless, judges Craig Harmon and Dennis O'Connell saw the fight in Fulghum's favor, while judge Javier Camacho scored it as a draw.

Fulghum's Test of Stamina

The Houston-based boxer, now boasting a record of 10-0, with 9 KOs, experienced a couple of firsts during this fight. He went beyond the sixth round for the first time in his professional career and also experienced the full distance of a fight for the first time. In the latter rounds, Fulghum attempted to end the fight with decisive shots, but a knockout remained elusive.

Fox's Fatigue and Fulghum's Strategy

Fox, who stepped into the ring with a record of 28-6-1, 13 KOs, 1 NC, showed signs of fatigue early in the match. Accepting the fight on just a month's notice, Fox's exhaustion became evident as he tried to clinch and stay close, while Fulghum stuck to his strategy, controlling the pace and sustaining his boxing technique. This victory, albeit a majority decision win, solidifies Fulghum's standing as a potent force in the world of boxing.