Danielle Harris Unveils Experience on 'Dark Obsession' and Indie Filmmaking Amid Pandemic

Danielle Harris, a well-known figure in the horror genre, recently opened up about her experience working on the thriller 'Dark Obsession,' directed by George Henry Horton. The film, also featuring talents like Blaine Morris and Mena Suvari, delves into the psychological turmoil of a painter, left distraught by her husband's mysterious disappearance. The narrative skillfully intertwines themes of dread and isolation, serving as a stark reflection of the prevailing global mood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indie Filmmaking Amid the Pandemic

During the course of her interview with Bleeding Cool, Harris threw light on the unique set of challenges and opportunities posed by indie film production during the pandemic. She highlighted the stringent safety protocols which had to be strictly adhered to on sets, emphasizing the paramount importance of the cast and crew's health and safety. Yet, these necessary measures invariably imposed financial burdens on independent filmmaking, an industry already grappling with limited resources.

Staying Creative and Balancing Risks

Harris underscored the significance of staying innovative and balancing risks in such trying times. The need for continuous work put into stark relief the constant struggle between ensuring safety and maintaining productivity. She reflected on how the pandemic had reshaped the dynamics of filmmaking, requiring all involved to stay nimble and adapt to the evolving circumstances.

Exploring New Horizons in Horror

Despite the challenges, Harris expressed her enthusiasm for exploring different facets of the horror genre. She showed a keen interest in incorporating more comedic elements into her horror roles, adding a fresh dimension to her already diverse portfolio. Open to the prospect of directing again, Harris affirmed that her future projects would need to deeply resonate with her, thereby ensuring her continued commitment to delivering engaging and impactful performances.