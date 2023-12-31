Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.

In a dramatic twist of events, International Master Daniel Quizon has surged to the top in the Philippine National Chess Championships, accumulating a total of 4.5 points after the recent fourth and fifth rounds. His rise was punctuated by a significant victory over Grandmaster Darwin Laylo in the fourth round, and was followed by a draw with FIDE Master Mark Jay Bacojo.

Quizon’s Road to the Olympiad

Quizon’s impressive performance has positioned him favorably to potentially secure one of the three coveted spots for the Olympiad, scheduled from September 10 to 23 in Budapest, Hungary. The tournament also boasts a grand top prize of P120,000, further intensifying the competition.

Close Contenders

Trailing closely behind Quizon is International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia, who currently holds four points, after drawing his last two games. One of these included a tie with Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna. There is also a tie for the third place, with contenders including Bacojo, Frayna, young prodigy Christian Gian Karlo Arca, and experienced Grandmaster John Paul Gomez, each holding three points.

Resumption After New Year

The 13-round tournament, which includes a break for the New Year, is set to resume on January 3. Among the supporters of this event are Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro, Congresswoman Maan Teodoro, and the National Chess Federation of the Philippines, who are all eagerly anticipating the upcoming rounds and the eventual crowning of the champion.