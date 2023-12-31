en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:20 am EST
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.

In a dramatic twist of events, International Master Daniel Quizon has surged to the top in the Philippine National Chess Championships, accumulating a total of 4.5 points after the recent fourth and fifth rounds. His rise was punctuated by a significant victory over Grandmaster Darwin Laylo in the fourth round, and was followed by a draw with FIDE Master Mark Jay Bacojo.

Quizon’s Road to the Olympiad

Quizon’s impressive performance has positioned him favorably to potentially secure one of the three coveted spots for the Olympiad, scheduled from September 10 to 23 in Budapest, Hungary. The tournament also boasts a grand top prize of P120,000, further intensifying the competition.

Close Contenders

Trailing closely behind Quizon is International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia, who currently holds four points, after drawing his last two games. One of these included a tie with Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna. There is also a tie for the third place, with contenders including Bacojo, Frayna, young prodigy Christian Gian Karlo Arca, and experienced Grandmaster John Paul Gomez, each holding three points.

Resumption After New Year

The 13-round tournament, which includes a break for the New Year, is set to resume on January 3. Among the supporters of this event are Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro, Congresswoman Maan Teodoro, and the National Chess Federation of the Philippines, who are all eagerly anticipating the upcoming rounds and the eventual crowning of the champion.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer

By Salman Khan

Complexion Perfection: 2023's Innovative Skincare Products

By Nitish Verma

JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted

By BNN Correspondents

International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflat ...
@BNN Newsroom · 34 seconds
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflat ...
heart comment 0
A Royal New Year: How British and Danish Royals Ring in the New Year

By Geeta Pillai

A Royal New Year: How British and Danish Royals Ring in the New Year
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating

By Salman Khan

Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
Nigeria’s 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
53 seconds
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
2 mins
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
2 mins
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
Nigeria's 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment
2 mins
Nigeria's 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment
Guardiola's Half-Time Pep Talk Ignites Manchester City to Victory
3 mins
Guardiola's Half-Time Pep Talk Ignites Manchester City to Victory
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
4 mins
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Embraces New Mental Approach for 2024 Season
4 mins
Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Embraces New Mental Approach for 2024 Season
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory Over AS Roma, Moves Closer to Serie A Summit
5 mins
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory Over AS Roma, Moves Closer to Serie A Summit
Sunday Lie-ins vs. Learning: The Sleep Debate in Schools
5 mins
Sunday Lie-ins vs. Learning: The Sleep Debate in Schools
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
7 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
16 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
14 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app