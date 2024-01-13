en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Daniel Pitino Shelter Marks 30th Anniversary with Stand Up for Families Comedy Show

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Daniel Pitino Shelter Marks 30th Anniversary with Stand Up for Families Comedy Show

Marking three decades of selfless service, the Daniel Pitino Shelter (DPS) is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary on March 23, 2024. The Owensboro/Daviess County-based shelter has been a beacon of hope for countless single women and families who have grappled with homelessness. To commemorate this significant milestone, the DPS is hosting an evening event teeming with family-friendly festivities at the RiverPark Center.

Stand Up for Families Comedy Show: A Night of Laughter and Solidarity

The anniversary event will coincide with the second annual Stand Up for Families Comedy Show, a cherished initiative sponsored by the Owensboro chapter of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. This show, featuring a line-up of local entertainers, is more than just a source of laughter and light-hearted fun. It is a testament to the power of community engagement and a vehicle for bolstering support for the shelter’s noble cause.

Daniel Pitino Shelter: A Lifeline for the Homeless

Over the years, the DPS has been instrumental in providing essential services to those in need. Offering more than just a roof over their heads, the shelter has been serving hot meals and extending various forms of assistance to its residents. Its efforts underscore the critical role that local resources like the DPS play in addressing the persistent issue of homelessness.

Moving Forward: The Continuing Struggle Against Homelessness

While the event is an occasion to celebrate the shelter’s accomplishments, it also serves as a sobering reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by individuals and families without stable housing. It is a call to action, urging the community to continue rallying behind initiatives like the DPS, as they strive to make a tangible impact in the lives of those they serve.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Melbourne Following Suspected Burglary
On a quiet Saturday morning, around 5:30 am, Eildon Street in Doncaster, a suburb in Melbourne’s north-east, became the grim stage for a startling discovery. A man, yet to be formally identified but estimated to be in his 30s, was found dead. The tragic discovery was the aftermath of a reported aggravated burglary on Sargent
Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Melbourne Following Suspected Burglary
Ethiopia in the Process of Crafting Data Management Regulation Amid Rising Data Demand
46 mins ago
Ethiopia in the Process of Crafting Data Management Regulation Amid Rising Data Demand
Revival of La Hoya Project Signals Real Estate Resurgence in Torrevieja
47 mins ago
Revival of La Hoya Project Signals Real Estate Resurgence in Torrevieja
Ben Affleck Takes on Dad Duty; Jennifer Lopez Drops New Single Inspired by Their Romance
11 mins ago
Ben Affleck Takes on Dad Duty; Jennifer Lopez Drops New Single Inspired by Their Romance
Modular Homes Revolutionize Real Estate with Affordability and Sustainability
16 mins ago
Modular Homes Revolutionize Real Estate with Affordability and Sustainability
UK Government Retains Flexible Planning Permission Process Amid Calls for Reform
28 mins ago
UK Government Retains Flexible Planning Permission Process Amid Calls for Reform
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
30 seconds
Unraveling the Complexity of Antibiotic Resistance in E. Coli: A Multinational Study
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
45 seconds
Questions Raised Over Australia's Naval Capabilities Amidst Houthi Conflict
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
54 seconds
Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
56 seconds
Senator James Lankford's 'Lankford Rule': A New Legislative Approach
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
1 min
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
2 mins
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
2 mins
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
2 mins
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
3 mins
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
43 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
51 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app