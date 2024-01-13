Daniel Pitino Shelter Marks 30th Anniversary with Stand Up for Families Comedy Show

Marking three decades of selfless service, the Daniel Pitino Shelter (DPS) is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary on March 23, 2024. The Owensboro/Daviess County-based shelter has been a beacon of hope for countless single women and families who have grappled with homelessness. To commemorate this significant milestone, the DPS is hosting an evening event teeming with family-friendly festivities at the RiverPark Center.

Stand Up for Families Comedy Show: A Night of Laughter and Solidarity

The anniversary event will coincide with the second annual Stand Up for Families Comedy Show, a cherished initiative sponsored by the Owensboro chapter of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. This show, featuring a line-up of local entertainers, is more than just a source of laughter and light-hearted fun. It is a testament to the power of community engagement and a vehicle for bolstering support for the shelter’s noble cause.

Daniel Pitino Shelter: A Lifeline for the Homeless

Over the years, the DPS has been instrumental in providing essential services to those in need. Offering more than just a roof over their heads, the shelter has been serving hot meals and extending various forms of assistance to its residents. Its efforts underscore the critical role that local resources like the DPS play in addressing the persistent issue of homelessness.

Moving Forward: The Continuing Struggle Against Homelessness

While the event is an occasion to celebrate the shelter’s accomplishments, it also serves as a sobering reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by individuals and families without stable housing. It is a call to action, urging the community to continue rallying behind initiatives like the DPS, as they strive to make a tangible impact in the lives of those they serve.