Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth Elected as New Parliamentary Candidate for Okere

In a sweeping victory, Daniel Nana Addo Kenneth has been elected as the new parliamentary candidate for the Okere constituency, paving the way for the succession of Dan Kwaku Botwe, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.
The election, held at Apirede, was marked with peace and democratic spirit, witnessing Kenneth's ascendance with 275 votes out of 503, outmatching four other contenders.
The Rise of a Political Career
Beginning from the grassroots level at the polling station, Kenneth's political journey is a testament to his dedication and hard work. He served a commendable nine-year tenure as the NPP secretary for Okere, a role that fortified his political acumen and prepared him for greater responsibilities. His efforts were rewarded with an appointment as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Okere, a position he has held for the past five years.
Gratitude and Pledges
In his victory speech, Kenneth expressed profound gratitude to God and to Botwe, his mentor. He attributed his electoral success to Botwe's guidance, whom he reverently referred to as his 'political godfather.' He also extended his gratitude to the delegates for entrusting him with the responsibility and vowed to live up to the expectations set upon him.
End of an Era for Botwe
Dan Kwaku Botwe, a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, and the current MP for Okere, is set to retire from Parliament in 2024. His imminent departure concludes a remarkable political journey spanning four terms over 16 years. His retirement announcement was met with enthusiastic celebrations from supporters and party officials in the Okere constituency, marking the end of an era and the commencement of a new one under Kenneth's leadership.