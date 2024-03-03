Dame Kiri Te Kanawa Reflects on Career, Life at 80: From Royal Performances to Future Plans

As Dame Kiri Te Kanawa approaches her milestone 80th birthday, she shares insights from her illustrious career and life, spanning groundbreaking performances to nurturing future opera talents. The New Zealand soprano, who made history with her gold record and captivated millions at Prince Charles' and Princess Diana's wedding, now enjoys a vibrant retired life while supporting emerging singers through her foundation. From her home in the Bay of Islands, Dame Kiri discusses her decision to move back to New Zealand, her love for Scotland, and her disciplined approach to preserving her voice.

Life Beyond the Stage

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa's transition from global opera sensation to a mentor for aspiring artists showcases her unwavering passion for the craft. Despite retiring from singing, she remains heavily involved with the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation, splitting her time between New Zealand and London to foster new talent. Her return to New Zealand, prompted by the desire to be closer to her family amid the pandemic, illustrates her prioritization of personal connections over professional accolades.

A Voice That Bridged Cultures

Throughout her career, Dame Kiri not only broke records but also served as a cultural ambassador. Her Maori heritage and her achievements on the global stage have made her a symbol of New Zealand's rich cultural tapestry. Reflecting on her journey, she acknowledges the increased recognition and integration of Maori culture within New Zealand, seeing it as a sign of progress and inclusion.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

As Dame Kiri Te Kanawa celebrates her 80th birthday, her focus on the future is evident. From planning fishing trips to enjoying family time, she embraces the joys of life with enthusiasm. Her anticipation of the next decade, marked by personal milestones and continued contribution to the arts, underscores her belief in staying active and engaged, regardless of age. Her story is a testament to the power of resilience, dedication, and the enduring impact of sharing one's talents with the world.