Dam of Undefeated Colt Nysos to Feature in Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Winter Mixed Sale

Adding a streak of excitement to the upcoming Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Winter Mixed Sale, Zetta Z, the dam of the preeminent three-year-old colt, Nysos, is set to feature in the event. Nysos, an exceptional colt with an unbeaten record in his three lifetime starts, has demonstrated his potential in the horse racing world with two Grade 3 stakes victories among his wins. The prodigy, trained by the renowned Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert and owned by Baoma Corp, has won his races by a combined 26 lengths, marking his dominance in the field.

Zetta Z's Unquestionable Appeal

Zetta Z, carrying the legacy forward, will be offered by Grovendale Sales as Hip 536 and is currently in-foal to Cyberknife, the multiple Grade 1 winner and horse of the year. Besides Nysos, the mare has also produced a yearling Yaupon colt and a 2-year-old Street Sense filly, further augmenting her appeal.

The Sale: A High-Profile Affair

The sale, taking place in Lexington, Kentucky, is all set to feature Zetta Z's pedigree page, an addition that has attracted considerable attention given Nysos's recent victories and rising prominence. The event's gravity is further underscored by the involvement of such high-profile names and the anticipation surrounding the offerings.

Fasig-Tipton's Anticipation

Boyd Browning Jr., the president and CEO of Fasig-Tipton, expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunity to offer Nysos's dam at the sale. The excitement around the event and the performances of Nysos, in particular, have painted a promising picture for the forthcoming sale, where enthusiasts and potential buyers will gather in the hopes of securing notable equine prospects.