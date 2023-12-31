en English
BNN Newsroom

Dalit Woman Burned for Protesting Harassment: A Harrowing Incident in Uttar Pradesh

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:27 am EST
Dalit Woman Burned for Protesting Harassment: A Harrowing Incident in Uttar Pradesh

In a chilling incident, an 18-year-old Dalit woman in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh was pushed into a cauldron of boiling oil as a ghastly retaliation for protesting against sexual harassment. The woman, who earned her living at an oil mill in Dhanaura Silvernagar village, was reportedly harassed by the mill owner, Pramod, and his accomplices, Raju and Sandip.

Horrifying Act on Resisting Harassment

In an act of unimaginable brutality, upon her resistance, her harassers resorted to using casteist slurs before pushing her into the cauldron. The attack has left the victim with severe burns on over half her body, including her legs and arms. She is currently receiving treatment in Delhi for her serious injuries.

Legal Proceedings and Arrest of the Accused

Following the horrific event, the woman’s brother lodged a complaint detailing the assault, leading to the arrest of the three culprits. The police have charged them with attempt to murder, assault on a woman, and violations under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Confirming the arrests, Circle Officer Vijay Chaudhary stated that further action is underway.

Crime against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh

The ‘Crime in India 2019’ report reveals a disturbing pattern of crimes against Dalits, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. The state reported 11,829 of the total 45,935 atrocities against Dalits recorded nationwide, marking a distressing trend. The report also highlights specific crimes such as murder, assault, kidnapping, and rape against Dalit women. The prevalent feudal, mafia, and money nexus in the state’s socio-political structure contributes to the high incidence of crimes against Dalits. Allegedly, the police and administrative structure are reflective of this social reality, serving the interests of the dominant classes with minimal resistance at the grassroots level.

BNN Newsroom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

